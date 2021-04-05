Ethiopia reported a record 37 daily COVID-19 deaths , only days after it introduced a mandatory directive to wear face-masks

Ethiopia reported a record 37 daily COVID-19 deaths on Monday, only days after it introduced a mandatory directive to wear face-masks at public places.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation hopes to be able to limit the spread of the virus just by raising awareness of its people who turned to be negligent on the prevention methods of the pandemic.

The death toll reported by the Ethiopian Public Health Institute due to the infectious diseases has surpassed 3000 after the virus was imported in March 2020. The nation has so far confirmed 217,327 cases of coronavirus out of 2,398,596 laboratory tests.