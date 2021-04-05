Foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan holding talks in Kinshasa on Ethiopian giant dam -France 24

(France 24) Foreign ministers from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan held talks in Kinshasa on Sunday over Addis Ababa’s contested giant dam on the Nile, seen as vital by Ethiopia and a threat by downstream Egypt and Sudan.

“These negotiations represent the last chance that the three countries must seize to reach an accord,” Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told Egyptian media.

He said the accord should allow the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) to be filled in time to begin operations in the coming months, before the next rains.