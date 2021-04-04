Ethiopian court has passed death sentence against a man who was jailed three times for killing three people at different times (video)

Ethiopian court has passed the death sentence against a man who was jailed three times for killing three people at different times.

The defendant had served 7 and 8 years of imprisonments respectively after the Ilu Abbor Zone High Court in Ethiopia’s Oromia Regional State found him guilty of killing two individuals previously in Halu and Ale districts in different incidents.

The court said the death sentence was meant to stop the serial killer from committing similar offences and help others draw lesson from the capital punishment.

Ethiopia retains the death penalty and the court’s decision will be applicable after the approval of country’s head of state. Video: