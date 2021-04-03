Ethiopia rejected G7’s Foreign Ministers’ statement on Tigray regional state

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the statement issued by the G7’s Foreign Ministers regarding Tigray regional state.

In a press release it issued Saturday, the Ministry said the G7’s Foreign Ministers statement failed to capture the important steps taken by the Government of Ethiopia to fully address the pressing needs in the regional state.

The Government of Ethiopia has continued intensifying its efforts to address the situation in the Tigray region and has made enormous progress since the law enforcement measures have come to a successful conclusion,according to the statement.

“Although these positive developments have been recognized and are visible for all to see, the statement issued by the G7’s Foreign Ministers on 02.04.2021 has failed to capture some of the important steps taken to ensure that the pressing needs of the region are in the process of being fully addressed in all fronts,” it said

Unfettered access to humanitarian aid, including international media, has now been fully granted and joint investigation on human rights violations by international human rights experts has also been allowed and will commence soon, the statement added.

Despite these measures, resources that should have been garnered from the international community to meet the humanitarian and development challenges remain far too low, the statement added.