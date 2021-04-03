Five political parties issued statement condemning targeted attacks against ethnic Amhara people in Oromia and other regions

Five opposition political parties issued a joint statement condemning targeted attacks against ethnic Amhara people in Oromia, Benishangul-Gumuz and other Regional States of Ethiopia.

The Amhara National Movement, Enat, Tigray Democratic Party and Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice, Balderas for Genuine Democracy have called on the House of People’s Representatives to establish an independent commission to probe into the cause of the targeted attacks and perpetrators.

The political parties demanded the government to bring those authorities who were involved in the targeted attacks before justice.

The political parties also called on the government to probe into those members of security forces who failed to discharge their responsibility of defending the civilians despite calls ahead of the attacks.