TPLF force has been waging successful resistance against ‘coordinated attacks’ by Ethiopian and Eritrean forces in Tigray – Getachew Reda (video)

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) force has been waging successful resistance against coordinated attacks by the Ethiopian and Eritrean forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, Getachew Reda- outlawed TPLF’s spokesperson has said.

In a telephone interview with Al Jazeera, Getachew who claimed to be in a war zone said the Tigray people and its army are waging an effective resistance and checkmating the alleged genocide in the region.

According to the spokesperson, Eritrean troops are being deployed in large numbers despite Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s tweet that Asmara had agreed to withdraw Eritrean troops from Tigray.

“As far as Abiy and Isaias (Eritrean President) are concerned, withdrawal of their forces from the point of view of their survival is quite unthinkable because Abiy has already lost tens of thousands of Ethiopian forces, most of them were used for cannon fodder.” he said

“Eritrean forces were apparently tasked with hunting down TPLF leaders. Unfortunately for them, the very people in the business of hunting down are being hunted,” he added. Video: