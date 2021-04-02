Ethiopia is set to launch second phase of its coronavirus vaccination drive with everyone above 65+ years old

Ethiopia is set to launch the second phase of its coronavirus vaccination drive with everyone above the age of 65 now eligible for the jab as of next Monday.

Ethiopia took delivery of its first COVID-19 vaccines — 2.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX Union last month and kicked off a vaccination campaign by inoculating its health minister Dr. Lia Tadesse.

Early this week, the horn Africa nation received 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from China’s National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

Dr, Lia in a briefing said those Ethiopians who are 55+ years old and suffer from underlying health problems will receive the vaccine.

This week, the horn African nation reported more than 35 percent increase in coronavirus infections and deaths rose by 20 percent, health ministry data shows.

Ethiopia has recorded 211,314 infections and 2,915 deaths since its first case was announced in March last year.

The second phase vaccination program opened amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases. During the first phase, Ethiopia vaccinated health workers and other members of vulnerable social groups