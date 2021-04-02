Oromo Liberation Army denied allegations of killing civilians in ethnically motivated attack in restive Oromia region (video)

The rebel Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) has denied allegations that it killed civilians on Tuesday evening in an ethnically motivated attack in Bone locality, Gambel District, West Wellega zone in the restive Oromia region.

In an interview with VoA Amharic Service, Kumissa Driba nicked name Jal Mero who claim to be OLA leader said Oromo Liberation Army does not involve in such kind of assassination of civilians.

“The OLA never commits ethnic based attacks. As a rule, an OLA soldier will face harsh punishment in case of killing a civilian,” he said.

The federal government and Oromia Regional State have accused the OLA or the Oromo Liberation Front (as they call it) of killing of civilians particularly ethnic Amhara people in Oromia region.

"This is the usual allegations by the government which is gambling on the lives of civilians," said Jal Mero who called for an independent probing on this and previous massacre of civilians in different parts of the county.