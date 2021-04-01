Assassins of ethnic Amhara people in Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz Regional States are not held accountable – Amhara Regional State (video)

President of the Amhara Regional State Agegnehu Teshager accused authorities in Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz Regional States of failing to hold accountable those assassins who committed targeted murder against ethnic Amhara people.

In a briefing on Thursday Agegnehu said the assassins of Amhara people in Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz Regional States are roaming and driving cars freely.

The president said the regional governments are not doing enough to stop the targeted attacks and the Amhara regional government and its people are so concerned over the increasing and widespread attacks against ethnic Amhara people in those regions.

Ageghehu called on the federal government to carry out the law enforcement operations against the rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and end the ethnically motivated attacks in the regions. Video: