Metekel Integrated Task-force announced killing of at least 10 bandits in retaliation of latest attacks in Oromuia region (video)

The Metekel Integrated Task force announced that it has retaliated bandits who killed at least seven civilians and wound one another in Mandura district of Metekel Zone in Benshangul- Gumuz Regional State.

In a counter offensive carried out by the task-force right after the attack, ten bandits were killed immediately and five others surrendered to the task-force, coordinator of the task force Asrat Deniero has said.

The Metekel zone has seen improving security situation after the task-force become operational four months ago.

He said so 3,500 bandits who surrendered to the national task force are leading peaceful life.