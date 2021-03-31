Ethiopia passes guilty verdicts against 3,300 people involving in violence following assassination of Hachalu Hundessa

The Office of Ethiopia’s Federal Attorney General said guilty verdicts were passed against 3,300 people who participated in the violence which left 120 civilians dead following the assassination of the prominent Oromo Singer Hachalu Hundessa in June 2020.

The Office in a statement said the defendants, who were accused of engaging in targeted attacks and destroying over a billion birr worth of properties mainly in Shashemene town of Oromia region, were given up 20 years prison sentences.

The government had detained thousands of people who allegedly participated in the attack but released majority of the suspects with minor offences.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said at least 120 people were killed and more than 500 others wounded by the extended targeted attacks.