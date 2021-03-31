Spokesperson Dina Mufti dismissed reports that Ethiopia and Eritrea are considering uniting under federal system


Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti has dismissed reports that Ethiopia and Eritrea are considering uniting under federal system.

“In my weekly briefing on 30th March 2021, I have cited the fact that #Ethiopia and #Eritrea as close neighbors deserve a whole rounded relationship. I also said both Eritreans and Ethiopians equally abhor the unfortunate war and adversity. Ethiopia is committed to Eritrean sovereignty and I have been also equally committed. Therefore I would like to bring to the attention of fellow Eritreans and others that there has been an understanding of my presentation out of the context. l humbly apologize for the confusion. Long live Ethiopia -Eritrean solidarity!!!!!” Dina posted on the Ministry’s official face book.

