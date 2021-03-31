At least 28 civilians killed in a village in western Ethiopia in an armed attack blamed on rebel OLF (video)

At least 28 civilians, including children, were killed in a village in western Ethiopia on Tuesday in an armed attack blamed on the rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF)

Ararssa Merdassa, Oromia Police Commissioner Tuesday told journalists that the attackers arrived at 9:00 PM Tuesday night in Bone locality, Babo-Gambel District, West Wellega zone of the restive Oromia region and shot dead 28 civilians and wounded 12 others.

The police Commissioner claimed the victims were not only ethnic Amhara only but ethnic Oromo people and others were massacred together after they were driven out of from their homes by force.

Ararssa rejected reports that the Oromia police had failed to take measures despite repeated calls from the victims before the attack occurred.