Any attempt to take “a drop of Egypt’s water” would have a destabilizing effect on the whole region -Egyptian President – Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi warned Tuesday that any attempt to take “a drop of Egypt’s water” would have a destabilizing effect on the whole region, in some of his strongest remarks yet as Ethiopia plans to push ahead with filling a contentious Nile dam.

El-Sisi, speaking alongside the Suez Canal in events marking the freeing of a giant container ship that had been stuck for nearly a week, said that he wasn’t issuing threats and was hopeful about reaching a legally binding agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam. At the same time, he said that if anyone wanted to take any of Egypt’s water, “let them try.”

“No one can take a drop of water from Egypt because this is a red line,” El-Sisi said.