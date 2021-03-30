Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hints risk of election violence that might be instigated by some mercenaries during next general elections (video)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hints risk of election violence that might be instigated by some mercenaries during the next general elections.

Speaking at Addis Weg Forum dwelling on ensuring peace and security during the next election, Abiy expressed optimism that Ethiopia would be a peaceful nation after the next general election provided that hired groups do not emerge to ruin the election.

He said the election will be vital in ending disagreement among political forces and forming a legitimate government in the country.

He hopes there will not be risk of election violence in cities calling the community to stay vigilant and inform security forces if they see any suspicious activity in time of elections.

The upcoming election brings boon and bane to Ethiopia, the premier said, calling the general public to understand this reality and strive for a peaceful, united and better Ethiopia.