Ethiopia has qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in eight years

Ethiopia has qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in eight years.

Ethiopian National Football Team enjoyed the AFCON qualification after it beat Niger, Ivory Coast and Madagascar at home.

The Walia Ibex suffered defeat until Ghanaian referee Charles Bulu collapsed in the 80th minute of the the game it was playing with Ivory Coast Tuesday evening at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan,

A goalless draw between Niger and Madagascar helped Ethiopia to qualify from its group with 9 points. Ivory Coast finished the group first with 13 points.

Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen congratulated the national team.

Cameroon is hosting the continent’s biggest football competition with 24 games from January 9 to February 6, 2022 after one year delay due to the Coronavirus global pandemic that has infected over 4 million people and claimed 100,00 lives in Africa.