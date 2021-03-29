Ethiopia launched a $2.2 billion Productive Safety Net Program to lift nine million vulnerable families out of poverty each year (video)

Ethiopia launched the fifth Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP) with an out lay of additional $2.2 billion investment by the government and partner organizations.

Over the next five years, the fifth PSNP will reach up to nine million people each year as it provides food assistance and services that will lift vulnerable families out of poverty and ensure food security.

The PSNP was first established with U.S. support in 2005 and as the largest donor, USAID’s contribution in this program accounts for over $550 million.Video: