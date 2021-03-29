Ethnically motivated attacks have continued to claim lives in Eferata and Gedim district in Ethiopia’s Amhara Regional State – Official

Ethnically motivated attacks have continued to claim lives in Eferata and Gedim district in Ethiopia’s Amhara Regional State, a day after a peace conference was held to end targeted attacks, an official has said.

“Armed men have continued to kill ethnic Amhara people in Ataye, Majete and Molale localities, the District’s Peace and Security Head Solomon Altaye told Ahadu Radio on Monday.

Solomon who is also, deputy administrator of the district said unreported people have been killed in the latest attacks. He accused the regional government of failing to stop the killing being committed in its territory.

He said the attack occurred right after troops of the National Defense Forces withdrew the district after a brief stay. “The armed men also burned and looted public and private properties,” he added.

According to the deputy administrator, the government troops had been by far small in number compared to bandits of the armed groups. He went on saying that the peace conference which was held last weekend to stop the targeted attacks in the district ended without agreement.