Ethiopia to receive 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from China’s National Pharmaceutical Group (Reuters)

(Reuters)Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health said it would receive 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from China’s National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) on Tuesday.

The Sinopharm doses are the first shots Ethiopia has secured outside the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative, Health Minister Lia Tadesse told Reuters on Monday.

Ethiopia is struggling to administer shots and tame infections that have spiked.

In the past month, it has recorded a 26 percent increase in coronavirus infections and deaths rose by 18 percent health ministry data shows.

Ethiopia has recorded 200,563 infections and 2,801 deaths since its first case was announced in March last year.