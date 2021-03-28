National Electoral Board of Ethiopia dismissed General Assembly of the Oromo Liberation Front as “null and void” (video)

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has dismissed the General Assembly of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) as “null and void.”

In a statement it issued on Sunday, the board also disclosed that it will not accept the party’s newly elected officials as legitimate OLF leaders.

The split of OLF’s leadership into two factions has been making headlines. NEBE demanded the opposition party to hold the General Assembly and resolve the disagreement between members of its leadership.

A faction led by the deputy chairman Ararso Biqila has held a general assembly and elected a new chairman, a move highly opposed by the party’s chairman Dawud Ibsa as illegitimate.

The electoral board in a statement said the so called ‘General Assembly’ of OLF was held between three leaders of the party as opposed to the regulation that at least 2/3 of the party central committee members should be in attendance at the General Assembly. Video: