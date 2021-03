The rebel soldiers of the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) over the weekend launched a surprise attack against members of the militia in Wag Himra zone of northern Amhara region.

Head of the zone’s militia Mekuannent Melkamu confirmed the attack. He claimed the militia defended the attack and could ensure the security of the zone after hours of fighting.

He said nothing about the causalities occurred. Video: