Ethiopian Federal Police apprehended 359 individuals for alleged involvement in organized and wide spread crimes in Addis Abeba (video)

The Ethiopian Federal Police Commission Saturday said it has apprehended 359 individuals for alleged involvement in organized and wide spread crimes in Addis Abeba and surrounding areas.

In a statement it released on Saturday, the commission unveiled organized crimes involving killing of people, stealing of children and vehicles after stabbing drivers to death and trafficking of firearms and fake bank notes are on the rise.

The federal police’s statement said members of the outlawed Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) were among those suspects who were largely engaged in the widespread and increasing crimes in the capital.

Police said so far they have apprehended 135 TPLF members who allegedly organized the massive crimes in Addis Ababa and surrounding areas.