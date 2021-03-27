Ethiopia launches a new directive banning people with COVID-19 cases to enter into the country (video)

Ethiopia launches a new directive banning people with corona virus cases to enter into the country effective next Monday as part of an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.

In a joint briefing the Ministry of Health and Federal Attorney General said wearing face masks is mandatory everywhere in Ethiopia and any person who does not cover mouth and nose in public, market, and transportation hubs will be punished by law up to three years of imprisonment.

The move came following an increase in the rates of COVID-19 in the country where 198,794 cases of the pandemic reported with death toll of 2,784 as of Saturday evening.