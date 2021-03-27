Unknown number of ethnic Amhara people were killed in targeted attacks in Gura-Ferda district Ethiopia’s southern region (video)

Unknown number of Amhara people were killed in ethnically motivated attacks in Gura-Ferda district in Bench – Sheka zone of South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Region (SNNPR) of Ethiopia.

Eye witnesses blamed members of security forces and other armed groups for the attack which also left thousands of people displaced and several houses burned down.

According to the eyewitnesses, the attackers demanded the ethnic Amhara people in the region to leave the area without any pre-conditions. Video