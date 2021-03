The spate of targeted attacks in Ataye, Kemisie, Majete and Shewa Robit towns in Amhara Regional State have left several people dead and dozens of houses burned to the ground, leaving hundreds of people without homes.

The exact number of fatalities has not been disclosed yet. Residents of Ataye town claimed several people were killed in the recent protracted attacks carried out by the militants of the rebel Oromo Liberation Front otherwise called OLF-Shene.