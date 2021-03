Ethiopian Minister of Innovation and Technology Dr Abrham Belay said the two-day official visit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Eritrea was fruitful.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias Afeworki have agreed to finalize infrastructure projects linking the two countries and launch other economic relations, said the minister who accompanied the premier to Asmara.

The leaders further agreed to strengthen the people-to-people relations and considered opening border areas.Video: