Ethiopian National Defense Forces claim obliteration of TPLF’s military radio system at mount Guna in Tigray Region

The 12th Brigade of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces claimed it has destroyed a military radio communication infrastructure built by the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) at mount Guna in Tigray Region.

TPLF reportedly had been using the military radio communication infrastructure as command center until members of the 12th Brigade climbed the mount Guna and ruined the system mid this week, Military sources have disclosed.

TPLF had been using the radio networks infrastructure also to communicate from Addis Ababa to Mekelle, capital of the Tigray region.

It is to be recalled that TPLF had dismantled the national military communication system before it attacked the North command of the national army in November last year.

According to the military sources, TPLF incurred heavy losses in an offensive by the national army against TPLF forces at mount Guna which was used probably as the last stronghold of the rebel force.