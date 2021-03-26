Eritrea agreed to withdraw its troops from Ethiopia’s Tigray region – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its troops from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced.

He made the announcement on Twitter Friday, a day after arriving in Eritrean capital to hold discussion with President Isaias Afwerki.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed mid this week told MPs that Eritrean troops entered Ethiopia’s Tigray region, ending denial since the conflict broke out between the federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in November 2020.

According to the premier, the Eritrean government will withdraw its forces from the border areas and fortress currently being held Eritrean forces.

“The Ethiopian National Defense Force will take over guarding the border area effective immediately,” Abiy said.