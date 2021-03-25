NEBE announced commencement of voters’ registration for the country’s sixth general elections scheduled to take place next June (video)

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE)Thursday announced the commencement of voters’ registration for the country’s sixth general elections scheduled to take place on June 5, 2021.

Last month, the board had re-scheduled the start date for voters’ registration citing challenges like delays in opening constituency offices, lack of transportation for the distribution of election materials, and time-consuming” process of recruiting independent constituency officers, among others.

Soliyana Shimeles, NEBE’s Communication Head told EBC that the board has already dispatched voters’ registration materials across major cities in the country but she was not sure if the registration was started.

Well over 50,000 polling stations will be readily available in Ethiopia’s next general election. Video: