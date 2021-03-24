UN World Food Program says it seeks $170 million to meet emergency food needs in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said it urgently needs $170 million to meet critical food and nutrition needs in Ethiopia’s Tigray region over the next six months, and to be able to cover any sudden increase.

The Government estimates that 4.5 million people need emergency food assistance until late this year and has requested WFP to support 1.4 million of them.

“The outbreak of conflict in Tigray last November coincided with the peak harvest period, meaning employment and incomes were lost, markets were disrupted, food prices rose, and access to cash and fuel became very difficult,” WFP said Wednesday in a statement.

“In addition to the needs of local communities, we face a major challenge to support hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people whose tales of hardship and suffering are harrowing and heart-breaking,” said WFP Representative and Country Director Steven Were Omamo after visiting East, Central and Northwest Tigray.

“The steadfast resilience of the people of Tigray is truly extraordinary. The Government and partners are providing life-saving food and nutrition support to many, but much more is required to ensure food and nutrition security for these vulnerable people.”

In addition to delivering emergency food assistance in Tigray, WFP has started providing nutrition support for up to 875,000 vulnerable pregnant or breastfeeding women as well as children in the region over the next six months.