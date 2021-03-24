Ethiopian Human Rights Commission believes crimes against humanity were committed by Eritrean troops in Axum town of Tigray

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said there is a reason to believe that crimes against humanity were committed by Eritrean troops in Axum town of Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

In a preliminary report issued on Wednesday, the commission said the human rights violations committed in the ancient town were not common crimes but could be regarded as war crime or crimes against humanity.

The report stated that the Eritrean troops allegedly committed targeted attacks against civilians and their looted properties from private houses, religious institutions and hospitals.

According to EHRC’s preliminary report, serious human rights violations were committed on November 28, 29 and 30, 2020 during which at least 100 civilians were killed.

The commission said it is conducting investigation if troops of the Ethiopian army were involved in the targeted attacks.

The UN Human Rights Agency recently agreed to jointly investigate the alleged human rights violation in the town.