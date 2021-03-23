Coronavirus is spreading at an “alarming rate” with more than 13,000 new cases confirmed over the past eight days -Dr. Lia Tadesse

Ethiopian Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse said that coronavirus is spreading at an “alarming rate” with more than 13,000 new cases confirmed over the past eight days, including over 119 deaths.

Lia said that the current infection rate shows that out of four people, one person is infected by the virus in Ethiopia.

The country sees a 23 percent increase in infections and is now more than 187,365 cases are reported with 2659 death until last Monday.

She warned for collapse of the health system in the country if the infection rate continues to grow at alarming rate. Video