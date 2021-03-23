Ethiopia’s economy is performing well amid COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts in different parts of the country -Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (video)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the Ethiopian economy is performing well amid coronavirus pandemic and conflicts in different parts of the country.

Responding to questions of MPs on Tuesday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia registered 6.1 percent economic growth during 2019/2020 budget year.

He said the nation’s income from export trade has shown 21 percent increase during the first half-year of this budget year. “The growth was the highest ever in 20 years.” he added.

According to the premier, per ca pita income has reached record $1,000 while the country’s GDP increased to $1,000,000.

Ethiopia’s unique intervention in mitigating the impact of Coronavirus was a backbone for the economic growth the country registered, the premier claimed. Video: