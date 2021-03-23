Eritrean troops have taken control of fortress, border areas in northern Tigray region – Ethiopian Prime Minister (video)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed admitted that Eritrean troops have crossed to Ethiopia and taken control of fortress and border areas in northern Tigray region.

Eritrea claimed the retreating TPLF force could threaten its sovereignty once again from the fortress, Abiy said adding by holding of the fortress and other areas along the border, they wanted to defend their national security.

According to the premier, the Eritrean government vowed to withdraw from border areas including from that of the fortress right after Ethiopian National Defense Forces take control of the areas.

Abiy said the Eritrean government alos vowed to hold accountable any soldier responsible for alleged rape and looting of resources in the region.