Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rejects allegations “Amhara Special Force had used law enforcement operation in Tigray as good opportunity to reclaim lands

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has rejected allegations that the Amhara Special Force had used the law enforcement operation in Tigray as a good opportunity to reclaim lands which were allegedly taken by Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Speaking at the 11th regular session of the House of People’s Representatives, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the Amhara Special Force had entered into the war upon the order and command of the federal government after the rebel force attacked Soreqa and Qeraker areas in Amhara region.

The premier dismissed claims that the Amhara Special Force joined the law enforcement operation to take the stated lands as “absolute lie”

“As you might know, there were Welqait and Raya Lands Returning Committees whose members were arrested at Sululta in conspiracy by the then TPLF officials. The land ownership issue would be solved based on the law of the land and in consultation with the people living there,” he added.

It is so funny some groups including the United States insisted the government to withdraw the Amhara Special Force from these areas (Welqait and Raya areas).

“The Ethiopian government is not authorized to speak in which states the US troops should be deployed. Likewise, the US government can’t comment on the deployment of troops in Ethiopia,” he added.