Ethiopia’s National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) said 599 Turkish made Pistols were intercepted near Gonder city of Amhara region while they were smuggled from neighboring Sudan.

Believed to have originated from Magnen province of Sudan, the pistols had been transported by ISUZU plate number AA 62509 but seized at Weleqa town, a small town near Gonder city, NISS said on Monday in a statement. Video: