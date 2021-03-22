57 Ethiopians die of Tuberculosis each day- Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health (video)

57 Ethiopians die of Tuberculosis (TB) each day, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health disclosed on Monday.

Speaking in connection the World Tuberculosis Day being celebrated in Ethiopia for the 24th time, State Minister of Health Dereje Duguma said TB Prevalence in Ethiopia is highest in sub-Saharan Africa with over 175,000 infections and 21,000 deaths every year.

According to information obtained from the Ministry of Health, there are several factors behind such high mortality rates; these include the emergence and spread of strains that are antibiotic-resistant and the fact that 29 percent of people suspected of contracting Tuberculosis do not visit healthcare institutions.