Ethiopia will not accept any interference in its internal affairs – Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister tells US delegation led by Senator Chris Coons

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen tells a US delegation led by Senator Chris Coons that the Ethiopian government will not accept any interference in its internal affairs particularly in the measures being taken in Tigray region.

President Joe Biden´s envoy came to Ethiopia with the purpose of conveying messages to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about the White House’s concern over the current situation in the Tigray region and its impact on the horn of Africa.

“Our people and government do not want any intervention in the law enforcement operation on Ethiopia´s territory, Demeke Mekonnen,” the Deputy Prime minister told Coons.

Briefing about the negotiation on Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Demeke told the delegation that Ethiopia wants to proceed on the trilateral talks with Egypt and Sudan under the auspices of the African Union.

According to EBC, Senator Chris Coons, on his part, urged the Ethiopian government and partner organizations to intensify humanitarian assistance in Tigray.

US considers Ethiopia’s strategic importance in the Eastern Africa and the region at large and reaffirms its commitment to closely follow the situation in Ethiopia.

This is the first high level delegation from the US since President Joe Baiden took office.