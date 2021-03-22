Tigray People’s Liberation Front said it is gearing up to launch a massive offensive against the Ethiopian federal army in Tigray (video)

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said it is gearing up to launch a massive offensive against the Ethiopian federal army despite claims by Addis Ababa that the war in Tigray region was over.

In a telephone interview with Tigrai Media House which is based in Washington, spokesperson of the front Getachew Reda once again claimed the killing of tens of thousands of federal troops by TPLF force.



He said Eritrean troops in particular have been sternly defeated in different battlefields by TPLF force without mentioning the places where the fighting took place.

According to the spokesperson, TPLF has reorganized and acquired as many firearms of different types from the ‘amateurish federal troops” who supposedly surrendered to the rebel force.

“The good thing was that TPLF could get as many weapons from the helpless amateurish force which Addis Ababa deployed in war fronts,” he claimed.

According to Getachew, the female troops who came largely from Amhara and Southern regions of Ethiopia dominated the federal force and were used as shields for Eritrean troops.

He claimed the massive offensive will be conducted shortly to clear every part of Tigray from what he described as Abiy’s forces. The spokesperson admitted that some TPLF leaders were sacrificed amid ongoing fighting. Video: