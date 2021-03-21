Wildfire devastating Simien Mountains National Park in northern Ethiopia, killing endangered species

Wildfire is devastating Simien Mountains National Park in northern Ethiopia, killing endangered species and destroying several hectares of natural forest.

The wild fire began Saturday afternoon and continues to threaten the fourth largest mountain in Africa that is located in Amhara Regional State about 800 kilometers from the capital, Addis Ababa.

Community Tourism Division Head of the Simien Mountains National Park Office , Tadesse Yigzaw told local media that the park’s fire brigades along with community members in Debark and Janamora as well as government officials are exerting efforts to control the fire.

The Simien Mountains National Park which is inscribed by UNESCO in 1978 as world’s natural heritage covers 412 Square Kilo Meters.

The blaze which hit the park in 2019 caused devastation of endemic grasses and shrubs in more than 1,000 hactars of land.

The Simien Mountains National Park is home to endemic mammals including Walia Ibex, Ethiopian Wolf and Chilada and indigenous flora and fauna.