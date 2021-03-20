National Electoral Board of Ethiopia says a total 134,109 local observers will monitor next Ethiopia’s general election

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced that a total 134,109 local observers will monitor Ethiopia’s general election.

Ethiopia’s upcoming general election will see candidates of 47 political parties and 125 independent contenders vying for seats in the 547-member parliament and regional councils.

13, 109 of the observers will be deployed by 36 civil society organizations that have passed the accreditation process of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia.

Similarly, civic organizations that working on Women, people with physical disabilities and other civic association net-works will deploy observers in the 6th national election of Ethiopia.

It is yet known how many internationally accredited observers will monitor the election salted for June 5,2021.