Thousands of Ethiopians rally in Sudan to protest diplomatic pressure against Ethiopia in connection to Tigray conflict

Thousands of Ethiopians living in Sudan have held a rally to denounce the attempts being made by some US and EU officials to put diplomatic pressure against Ethiopia.

In the rally held at the Ethiopian Community Center in Khartoum, the demonstrator also expressed their support to the law enforcement measures taken by the government in Tigray regional state.

In a six-point statement issued after the rally, they condemned the treasonous attack committed by TPLF on the northern command of the Ethiopian defense forces.

The swift law enforcement measures taken by the government after the attack saved the country from disintegration, the demonstrators indicated.

They also condemned the misinformation campaign by some remnant and supporters of TPLF and the unfair diplomatic pressure from some countries and organizations.

They praised the on-going efforts of the government in restoring infrastructure damaged by TPLF and to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need in the region.

FANA