At least four civilians shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Ataye town, Eferata-Gedim district of Amhara Regional State

At least four civilians have been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Ataye town, Eferata-Gedim district, North Shoa Zone of Amhara Regional State.

Peace and Security Head and Deputy Administrator of the district Solomon Altaye said the shooting took place in 01, 02 and 03 localities where at least four people were confirmed dead and several others wounded.

According to the Deputy Administrator, the gun fire which began in Alala and Majete localities continued late on Saturday, scaring the residents.

Currently, the Ataye town has fallen under the full control of the armed men who turned to be more powerful than the zonal security force.

Federal troops have been deployed in the district, the deputy administrator told BBC Amharic Service.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack but residents in the town said rebel OLF Shene from the nearby Oromia region had committed the attack.