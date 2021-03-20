EZEMA and NAMA said they did not field their candidates in Harari Regional State of Ethiopia due to alleged intimidation

The Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA) and the Amhara National Movement (NAMA) said they did not field their candidates in Harari Regional State of Ethiopia due to alleged intimidation.

The competing political parties said their candidates refused to run for the next election in the state after they received harassment including death threats.

EZEMA Election Coordinator in the state Asbachew Balcha said about twenty candidates who took form from the party withdrew from the contest.

NAMA said three of its candidates who were supposed to run for regional council refused to take part in the election after one of its candidates was imprisoned by security forces in the regional state.

NAMA’s election coordinator said their candidates also have faced security problems to move from one place to another.