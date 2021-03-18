At least 2700 TPLF troops including six military generals and 26 colonels reportedly killed in prolonged shelling by Ethiopian National Defense Forces

The government of Ethiopia over the past days shelled one of the strongholds of the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in northern Tigray, killing at least 2700 troops including six military generals and 26 colonels.

The attack came as the rebel force launched gorilla fighting at Raya, Dila and Bora areas where senior leaders of TPLF including Brigadier General Abrha Tesfaye (nicknamed Dingul) were killed.

“We recovered decapitated bodies of the military generals. Also we found 16 bodies of senior military officials who were beheaded. There were also civilians among the beheaded,” ESAT reported quoting its sources in the National Defense Forces as saying.

More than 1500 TPLF troops reportedly either wounded or surrendered. The federal troops have recovered several mass graves in which 40 to 50 troops were buried in each grave.

The National Defense Forces of Ethiopia claimed they are finalizing the law enforcement operation in Tigray region.

Early November last year, TPLF killed thousands of soldiers of the national army in a surprise attack and that led them to full fledged fighting,