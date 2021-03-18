Ethiopia confirmed record 2,057 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Ethiopia confirmed a record 2,057 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 181,869 as of Thursday evening, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said 10 new deaths were reported from the coronavirus across the country the same day, bringing the national death toll to 2,602.

The horn African nation reported 330 more recoveries, taking the national count of COVID-19 recoveries to 145,349 so far.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Ethiopia has so far conducted 2,256,439 COVID-19 medical tests, the ministry said.