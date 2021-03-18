Balderas for Genuine Democracy and National Movement of Amhara team up to win all the 23 parliamentary seats of Addis Ababa (video)

Balderas for Genuine Democracy (BGD) and the National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) have teamed up to win all or majority the 23 parliamentary seats Addis Ababa has in the federal parliament in the upcoming Ethiopia’s general election salted for June 5, 2021.

The two opposition parties on Thursday signed a partnership agreement and declared that their candidates will run for the 23 parliamentary seats using the same logo to defeat the ruling Prosperity Party (PP).

NAMA’s Executive member Dr. Desalegn Chanie told local media that both parties have a political stand that Addis Ababa belongs to its residents and that helped them to establish companionship.

Desalegn is confident that they will win in Addis Ababa provided that the election will not be rigged. Video:

