Some Ethiopian diplomats and ambassadors are doing well while others are sleeping- Spokesperson Dina Mufti (video)

The government of Ethiopia is insisting its diplomats and ambassadors and heads of consulate offices to focus on public diplomacy and promote the good image of their country, Spokesperson of Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Dina Mufti has said.

Speaking to local media Dina said Ethiopian diplomats face critical limitations of using the digital media and sending messages to the international community about the real situation in Ethiopia in connection to the law enforcement operation in Tigray region.

“Some of them are doing well while others are sleeping” said Dina adding “The diplomats should switch side from the way they do business as usual and engage in with civic institutions, NGOs and the media to ensure that the best interests of their country are met,” he added. Video