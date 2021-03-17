Lidetu Ayalew says he was blocked from leaving for United States once more by Ethiopian security authorities

Lidetu Ayalew, one of the leading opposition figures in Ethiopia, said that he was blocked from leaving for the United States once more by Ethiopian security authorities.

In a letter addressed to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), Lidetu blamed the Ethiopian intelligence office for the blocking against his right to move from one place to another.

Lidetu said even though the East Shoa Oromia High Court dismissed trumped-up charges and closed the file against him last Monday, he was blocked to leave for the US for medical purpose.

“The harassment by security office is political motivated,” claimed Lidetu who appealed to EHCR to intervene and help him stay alive.