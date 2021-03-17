Ethiopia will fill its massive dam next July and does not have any intention to postpone the filling – Ethiopian Water Minister

Ethiopia will fill its massive dam next July and does not have any intention to postpone the filling, the country’s Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy Dr. Engineer Sileshi Bekele has said

Sileshi made the remark at a consultation forum dwelling on the progress of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam project and negotiation on the filling and operation of the dam.

Ethiopia will carry out a second phase dam filling next rainy season and there is no good reason to postpone the filling, Sileshi said.

According to the Minister, the construction of the dam has reached 79 percent completion.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi a week ago warned against Ethiopia continuing to fill its Nile dam, on his first visit to Sudan since the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir nearly two years ago.